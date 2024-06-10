HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $595.69. The company had a trading volume of 244,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,925. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

