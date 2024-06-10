Humankind Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,457 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.0 %

GXO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 207,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

