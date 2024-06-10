Humankind Investments LLC Buys 128 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.36. The stock had a trading volume of 104,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

