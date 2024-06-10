Humankind Investments LLC Invests $202,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.52. The stock had a trading volume of 425,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,272. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

