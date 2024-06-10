Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $13.06. Huntington Bancshares shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 4,295,101 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 853,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

