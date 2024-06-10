HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HCM traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.08. 219,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,440. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $4,458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $3,268,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.