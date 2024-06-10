IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

IDT opened at $37.79 on Thursday. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $959.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in IDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in IDT by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IDT by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in IDT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

