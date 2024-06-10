Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 12.5%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 120,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 112,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Indiva Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Indiva
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Indiva
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.