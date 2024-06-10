Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 12.5%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 120,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 112,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Indiva Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

