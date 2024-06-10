ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. 464,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,618. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

