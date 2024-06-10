Inno Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INHD) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Inno’s (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 11th. Inno had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Inno Stock Down 11.6 %

Inno stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Inno has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

