Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Buys C$1,053,270.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 124,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$134,480.00.

On Monday, March 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 50,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$404,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

