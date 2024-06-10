Insider Buying: CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys £302.50 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman purchased 110 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($387.57).

Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Markets alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($386.42).

CMC Markets Stock Performance

LON CMCX opened at GBX 267 ($3.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.64. CMC Markets Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 292.50 ($3.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £747.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6,675.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMC Markets

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.