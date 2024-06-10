Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires $9,074,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,664,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,936,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

