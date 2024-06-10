Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases 30,500 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $203,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,454,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,989,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TTSH traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.57. 140,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,004. The company has a market capitalization of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

