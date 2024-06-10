Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) SVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) SVP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at $795,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 57,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,879. The firm has a market cap of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Fire Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

