Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 57,211 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,048,677.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,197 shares in the company, valued at $590,171.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Brian Hirsch sold 100 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $150,362.09.

On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Hirsch sold 102,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $1,789,618.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 79,174 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $1,387,128.48.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,037. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 313,856 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,611,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.