Insider Selling: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

AMAT traded up $6.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.16. 4,796,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average is $186.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $228.83.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.