Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Sells 3,417 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.83. 1,328,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,949. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

