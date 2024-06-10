Insider Selling: Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Major Shareholder Sells 38,149,336 Shares of Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Conduent Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. 1,666,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,663. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conduent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 955,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $1,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 198.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 508,012 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Conduent by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conduent

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.