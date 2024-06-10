Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells 139,419 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.56. 13,996,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,088. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

