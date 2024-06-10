Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Sells $1,351,921.92 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $113.27 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $143.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88, a P/E/G ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

