Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.00, for a total value of C$891,000.00.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

TSE:L opened at C$160.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$141.26. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on L shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

