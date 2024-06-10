Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $324,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 575,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,312. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 394,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

