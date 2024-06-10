Insider Selling: TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TEGNA Stock Down 2.0 %

TEGNA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. 2,009,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,009,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 190.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,378,000 after purchasing an additional 781,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

