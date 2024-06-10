Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 624,962 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 624,962 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,504,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

