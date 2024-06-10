Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $8.56 Million in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,463. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

