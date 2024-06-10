Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $12.17 Million Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 236,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanmina by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $720,600. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.30. 158,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,295. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.