Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Sensata Technologies worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,583 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 186,627 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $133,156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after buying an additional 455,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,087,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.50. 647,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,372. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

