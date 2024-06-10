Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 1,107,052 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,107,052 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.89. 21,760,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,852,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

