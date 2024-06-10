Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 267,871 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,871 shares during the period. Frontdoor makes up 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.86% of Frontdoor worth $24,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,186,000 after purchasing an additional 938,541 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,881,000 after buying an additional 197,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,653,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 1,152.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 936,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,433. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.