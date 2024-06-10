Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 466,519 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,722 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 466,519 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of Foot Locker worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.97. 1,489,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

