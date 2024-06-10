Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 882,377 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,377 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE C traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,183,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

