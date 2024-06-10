Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.37

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 33694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $974.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 902.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 566.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 903.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

