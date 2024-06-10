iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.36

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.36 and last traded at $78.29, with a volume of 306814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1539 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
