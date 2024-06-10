iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.36

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.36 and last traded at $78.29, with a volume of 306814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1539 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,415,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,198,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,354,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.