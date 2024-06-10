iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after buying an additional 1,543,838 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,876 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

