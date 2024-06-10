iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.73. 3,081,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $539.62. The stock has a market cap of $463.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

