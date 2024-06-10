iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $697,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $537.52. 743,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.