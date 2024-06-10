iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,576 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $40,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,635,000 after purchasing an additional 129,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. 87,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,053. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

