iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 5.2% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.24. 952,770 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.