iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.19

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 82823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

