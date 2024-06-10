iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 80,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.63. 667,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,886. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $353.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

