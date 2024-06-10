iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,644,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,264,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

