iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.62

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.62 and last traded at $121.01, with a volume of 25482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.84.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.