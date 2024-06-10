ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
In other news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,243.05). In other news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,243.05). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91). 10.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
