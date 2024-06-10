Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Position Reduced by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,270 shares during the period. Jamf comprises about 3.0% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned 0.90% of Jamf worth $20,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $605,218.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 635,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

