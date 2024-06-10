Jefferies Financial Group Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$79.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

Shares of CM opened at C$67.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$69.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

