Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 14,561 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $1,920,741.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,304,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,184,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IESC traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $129.58. The company had a trading volume of 241,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,843. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IES in the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in IES by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

