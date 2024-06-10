Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 14,561 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $1,920,741.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,304,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,184,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IES Price Performance
IESC traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $129.58. The company had a trading volume of 241,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,843. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $184.38.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
