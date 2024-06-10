Jon E. Barfield Sells 2,360 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.59. 575,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

