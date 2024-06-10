JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.60

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 1317012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
