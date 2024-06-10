JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.60

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 1317012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

