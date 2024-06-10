Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 5.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 1,088,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,138,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Articles

